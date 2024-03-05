Listen Live
Chris Brown Announces ’11:11 Tour’ Dates

Published on March 5, 2024

Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Breezy fans get ready!! Chris Brown is heading back on the road for his 11:11 Tour and bringing along  Muni Long and Ayra Starr as special guests in select cities. His tour kicks off June 5 in Detroit and will also be making its way to Baltimore, tickets will be available for presale beginning Wednesday, March 6th  at 10 a.m.

See Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour dates and announcement below,

Chris Brown

Source: Publicity / RCA

