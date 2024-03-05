Chris Brown Announces ’11:11 Tour’ Dates

Breezy fans get ready!! Chris Brown is heading back on the road for his 11:11 Tour and bringing along Muni Long and Ayra Starr as special guests in select cities. His tour kicks off June 5 in Detroit and will also be making its way to Baltimore, tickets will be available for presale beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 10 a.m.
See Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour dates and announcement below,
