Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged domestic assault involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, The Baltimore Banner has confirmed.
The investigation also includes a police department in Acton, Massachusetts, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month and involving Flowers.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
