Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse SNAP theft victims

Published on February 7, 2024

Government assitance

Source: smodj / Getty

The Maryland Department of Human Services will fully reimburse stolen food assistance, reversing course on a policy that limited how much, and how often, theft victims could be refunded.

DHS announced the policy change Tuesday in an internal memo to department staff, effectively ending many of the restrictions on how stolen food assistance can be replaced.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse SNAP theft victims

 

