Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reached a split verdict on Tuesday on charges related to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida while serving as the city’s top prosecutor.
Mosby, 44, a Democrat who was in office from 2015-2023, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury reaches split verdict in ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
What’s Beef? A Look Back At Memorable Female Rap Disses
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Shots at Megan Thee Stallion in New Diss Song
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki’s Barbz