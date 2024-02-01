Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Happy first day of Black History Month, people!

As we prepare for a month filled with celebrating all that’s beautiful about Black culture — then, now and even in the foreseeable future — The Amanda Seales Show wanted to start things off with a special note or two straight from the head honcho herself.

Enjoy!

Getting those few laughs out of the way, the crew decided to jump into a more interesting conversation that some of you might’ve been thinking in your own Black households: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to back when you were in school? Are you still commemorating on a daily basis without the assistance of a teacher?

…don’t even get us started on the insincere brands that are expected to jump on the “BHM trend” all month long!

See what The Amanda Seales Show had to say about this year’s kickoff of Black History Month below:

