David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native and Maryland resident with a net worth of about $4 billion, is part of a group that has agreed to buy the Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion, sources confirmed to The Baltimore Banner on Tuesday.

New York businessman Michael Arougheti and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. are also part of the group.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Who is David Rubenstein, the billionaire buying the Orioles?