MDTA Police Vehicle Shot In Work Zone At I-395 Ramp off Of I-95 In Baltimore

Police are investigating after a Maryland Transportation Authority Police vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday in a work zone at the I-395 ramp off I-95 in Baltimore.
According to police, the incident happened while an officer was assisting with a work zone closure around 2:15 a.m. when a shot was fired from a passing vehicle which struck an unmarked Dodge Charger that had its emergency lights on.
The officer was not injured. MDTA Police investigators say they are aware of other shootings that took place in Prince George’s County and Washington D.C. Tuesday morning and are actively working to determine if these incidents are connected.
No further details were immediately released.
