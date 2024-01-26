Usher, Keke Palmer & More Nominated for NAACP Image Awards

The upcoming 2024 NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner, and the nominees for this year’s most prestigious Black recognition are definitely A-List.
Historically, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding performances and achievements of people of color across more than 80 categories, including music, TV, film, activism, and more.
Fantasia, Usher, Keke Palmer, and Halle Bailey are all nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The Color Purple, They Cloned Tyrone, and The Equalizer 3 are all nominated in TV and film categories, along with some of their actors, Jamie Foxx, Colman Domino, Yara Shahidi, Denzel Washington, and Danielle Brooks. Check out the full list of nominees here.
The 2024 NAACP Image Awards will air on Saturday, March 16 at 8PM on BET and CBS.
