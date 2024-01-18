Listen Live
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ruled out vs. Texans, but TE Mark Andrews is questionable

Published on January 18, 2024

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s lingering calf injury will sideline him for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Houston Texans, but tight end Mark Andrews could be back for the playoff opener.

Humphrey, who also missed the top-seeded Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Texans, was ruled out Thursday after not practicing all week. He hasn’t practiced since he left the team’s Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby are expected to start at outside cornerback against the fourth-seeded Texans, who are led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ruled out vs. Texans, but TE Mark Andrews is questionable

 

