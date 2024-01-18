Listen Live
Usher Graces Winter 2024 Cover of American Vogue

Published on January 18, 2024

Usher has been having an incredible run with a big bang ending to his Las Vegas residency, a highly-anticipated Big Game performance, and his upcoming tour. The legendary singer was recently featured on the Winter 2024 digital cover of American Vogue, dishing on everything he has coming up and even a little about his personal life.

However, it seems like Usher’s big cover moment was overshadowed by the fact that he wasn’t the only one featured on the magazine’s front page. Model Carolyn Murphy is also pictured with the star, along with several young players of the Jr Gaels 6U football team. It’s unclear as to why the other parties were added to the cover, but the internet wasn’t feeling it and questioned why the publication didn’t give Usher his own solo cover, considering how big of a star he is.

Media personality Scottie Beam posted to X saying, So… lemme get this right.. Vogue didn’t think Usher was a big enough star for HIS OWN SOLO cover … so they called in a random white lady to accompany him???” 

According to reports, Usher is only the third male to ever be featured on the cover of American Vogue, along with LeBron James and Kanye West, who was pictured with his then wife, Kim Kardashian.

