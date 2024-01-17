Rick Ross Allegedly Welcomes New Baby Girl

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross just may be a new dad … again!

According to unconfirmed reports, rapper Rick Ross has welcomed a new baby girl with Instagram model and entrepreneur, Cierra Nichole. The new mother posted her daughter on Instagram with Ross’ legal last name, Roberts, and even said thank you to someone who congratulated her and the biggest boss on their new bundle of joy in her comments.

The baby is allegedly two months-old, which overlaps into the timeline of Rick Ross and his new girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, who he went public with last month. Since then, Cristina has been stirring up quite the drama with the rappers’ exes, including one of his other baby mothers, Tia Kemp, ex-fiance, Lira Galore, and comedian, Pretty Vee.

During a podcast interview, the 27-year old fitness model claimed, “whatever they had, is not what we have. Simple. [laughs] Ya know? It’s no disrespect to anybody, but whatever y’all think they had is not what we fasho have. It’s just not! I’m not worried about it.”

Earlier this week, Cristina also reposted the daughter Rick Ross shares with Cierra Nichole, captioning the story, “She’s gorgeous. “Cierra later responded saying, “it’s giving STRANGER DANGER babie we don’t know YOU! play with someone else for clout.”

It doesn’t appear that any of Rick Ross’ other exes have responded to Cristina’s shade, except Pretty Vee, who made a subliminal IG story post that said “All I can do is LAUGH.”