Listen Live
Local

As temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon, Maryland roadways are expected to freeze

Published on January 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Urban City Streets With Snow - Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

A snow storm over the Baltimore region is expected to break into freezing drizzle that could cause slippery travel and pockets of disruptions. Several school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is expected to lift at 10 a.m. for Frederick, Carroll, Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford and Cecil counties.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: As temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon, Maryland roadways are expected to freeze

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close