A snow storm over the Baltimore region is expected to break into freezing drizzle that could cause slippery travel and pockets of disruptions. Several school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday.
A winter storm warning is expected to lift at 10 a.m. for Frederick, Carroll, Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford and Cecil counties.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: As temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon, Maryland roadways are expected to freeze
