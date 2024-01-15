Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Day Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

The mayor’s office announced that Baltimore City’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled due to inclement weather.
“The parade, which was scheduled to begin at noon (12:00 p.m.), is being impacted by winter weather, which caused snow accumulation and freezing temperatures throughout Baltimore overnight,” the mayor’s office said.
At this time, the City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts are looking at options for rescheduling the parade for a later date.
