Authorities Urgently Warning Public Of Fake Jury Duty Scams

The U.S. District Court and U.S. Attorney’s Office is warning the public of a reoccurring nationwide scam that involves a threatened arrest for missing jury duty, unless a fine is paid. Once the person agrees, the scammers then walk them through purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card or making an electronic payment to satisfy the fine. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a judge or other court official, do not give them your credit card or other financial information.

The scammers may provide convincing information, including about the victim (e.g., addresses, date of birth, etc.), real names of federal judges or court employees, actual court addresses, court phone numbers, and case and badge numbers. Scammers may even “spoof” the phone number on the caller ID so that the call falsely appears to originate from a court number or the number of another government agency. The caller then tells the victim they can avoid arrest by paying an immediate fine and walks them through purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card or making an electronic payment to satisfy the “fine.”

These phone calls are fraudulent, and citizens should not provide the caller with any personal or financial information. In no instance will a court official, U.S. Marshals Service, or other government employee contact someone and demand payment or personal information by phone or email.

Full details on the scam HERE