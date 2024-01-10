Listen Live
Tupac Murder Suspect Granted $750K Bail

Published on January 10, 2024

KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The man charged in the murder of hip hop icon Tupac Shakur, Duane Davis aka Keefe D was granted bail pending trial. His attorneys previously requested bail be set at less than $100,000 and that house arrest be granted for him, following reported health issues with colon cancer. In the end the judge decided to grant Keefe D bail at $750,000 and if he makes bail he’ll be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Keefe D is not accused of firing the shots that killed Tupac Shakur in  1996 shootout, but was indicted on a murder charge in 2023 for allegedly orchestrating the murder.

