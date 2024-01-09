Ja Morant Will Miss Remainder of Season Due to Shoulder Injury

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered a significant setback with the news that their star point guard, Ja Morant, will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that happened during a Saturday training session.

After undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that Morant suffered from a labral tear in his right shoulder and will need surgery. Luckily, doctors predict he’ll make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-2025 basketball season.

Ja Morant only played nine games with The Grizzlies, after he was suspended for the first 25 games of the season due to multiple incidents of reckless violent behavior with firearms on social media.

With the basketball star now sidelined, the team will no longer be able to rely on his exceptional playmaking and scoring abilities. It will now need to adjust its strategy and pull in other players to step up and fill in the void. Despite the gloomy news, The Grizzlies will continue the season in hopes of making it to the playoffs.