Payments for light rail passes and fares will resume on Wednesday after a courtesy pause for riders during the ongoing service restoration.
The system was suspended on Dec. 8 for an emergency inspection of 53 light rail vehicles following the discovery of problems with punctured electrical conduits and connecting cables between cars that led to several smoke incidents.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Light rail fares resume after courtesy pause following service suspension
