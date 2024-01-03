Listen Live
Light rail fares resume after courtesy pause following service suspension

January 3, 2024

Light rail service resumed Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging railcar fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Payments for light rail passes and fares will resume on Wednesday after a courtesy pause for riders during the ongoing service restoration.

The system was suspended on Dec. 8 for an emergency inspection of 53 light rail vehicles following the discovery of problems with punctured electrical conduits and connecting cables between cars that led to several smoke incidents.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Light rail fares resume after courtesy pause following service suspension

 

