Milford Mill Academy Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Published on January 3, 2024

Milford Mill Academy has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat. The Baltimore County Police Department is currently investigating the threat, however they have reported that there are no current injuries.

Update: Baltimore County Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon said that students have returned to the building and are back in class.

