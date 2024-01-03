Milford Mill Academy Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Milford Mill Academy has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat. The Baltimore County Police Department is currently investigating the threat, however they have reported that there are no current injuries.
Update: Baltimore County Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon said that students have returned to the building and are back in class.
