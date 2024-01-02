7,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Over E. Coli Contamination Concerns

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDS) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), have announced that about 7,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to E. Coli concerns. Approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC on December 22, 2023, may reportedly be contaminated with E. coli.

Products subject to recall include: