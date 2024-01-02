Listen Live
YouthWorks 2024 Applications Now Open

Published on January 2, 2024

The YouthWorks worksite and youth participant applications are officially open! The program provides summer employment opportunities to Baltimore youth within the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, Youth Services Division. The program is a 5-week job opportunity to thousands of Baltimore City young people between the ages of 14 to 21.

Organizations and larger businesses who are interested in recruiting teens to work can interview, select, and hire employees, youth participants will earn $15 per hour, and can work up to 25 hours a week.

You can apply and get more details on the YouthWorks site

