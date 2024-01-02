YouthWorks 2024 Applications Now Open

The YouthWorks worksite and youth participant applications are officially open! The program provides summer employment opportunities to Baltimore youth within the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, Youth Services Division. The program is a 5-week job opportunity to thousands of Baltimore City young people between the ages of 14 to 21.
Organizations and larger businesses who are interested in recruiting teens to work can interview, select, and hire employees, youth participants will earn $15 per hour, and can work up to 25 hours a week.
You can apply and get more details on the YouthWorks site
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Everything You Missed At 92Q's Winter Fest 2023! [Photos & Videos]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman
-
‘What to Watch’ Film List Featuring 10 Classic Black Holiday Movies
-
Gervonta Davis Buys Baltimore Block For Affordable Housing
-
KIPP Harmony Academy Employee Found With Loaded Gun Inside School
-
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Reckless Assault & Harassment