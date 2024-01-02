Jermaine Jackson Accused of Sexual Assault

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Legend Jermaine Jackson is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual assault.

According to reports, a lawsuit was brought against The Jackson 5 member by a woman named Rita Butler Barrett for an incident that allegedly happened in 1988. Rita claims that she had a “professional and personal connection’ to Jackson, and even accuses music executive Berry Gordy of attempting to cover up the assault. Gordy owned the record label that signed The Jackson 5.

In the lawsuit, Rita provides specifics about the alleged incident saying the icon came to her house uninvited and unannounced and used “force and violence” to have sex with her. She also claims that Gordy “withheld and concealed the acts” in order for him and his business associates to continue working with Jackson and profit from his work for years to come.

Rita is suing Jackson, Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions Inc., and Work Records, Inc. for sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, and rape. However, the amount she is seeking is undisclosed.