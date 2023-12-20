Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network

Baltimore City is making internet access more accessible.
Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday a new initiative titled “FreeBmoreWiFi.”
It is a free, public WiFi network in the City, which will be implemented by the Office of Broadband and Digital Equity and funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The first locations in the city that will get the free Wifi are Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness and the Solo Gibbs Recreation Center.
“FreeBmoreWiFi is about more than internet access,” says Baltimore City IT Director Todd Carter. “It’s about inclusivity and helps residents leverage the power of technology for their benefit. In today’s digital age,” adds Mayor Scott, “access to reliable internet is a necessity and closing the digital divide is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time.”
At this time, city officials are aiming to have the network up at all of Baltimore City’s recreation centers by the end of 2024, with future expansion expected.
