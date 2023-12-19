Listen Live
Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers playing Coppin State in Baltimore is generating plenty of excitement

Published on December 19, 2023

Angel Reese hosted a basketball clinic at Saint Frances Academy in July.

Source: Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner

Women’s college basketball is in the midst of a renaissance, fueled by last spring’s national championship game between Caitlin Clark’s University of Iowa squad and Baltimore native Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers.

The excitement was not limited to the semifinals and the title game, with 357,542 fans in attendance for the entirety of the tournament, obliterating the previous NCAA women’s tournament record.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers playing Coppin State in Baltimore is generating plenty of excitement

