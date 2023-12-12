Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cheers to baby number four! Singer Ciara and her NFL star husband, Russell Wilson, are continuing to expand their family, and this time, it’s a baby girl.

Ciara posted on her Instagram to make the announcement and introduce baby Amora Princess Wilson to the world, who weighed in over nine pounds after birth.

Amora is the third and youngest child that Ciara shares with Russell, along with their son, Win, and their other daughter, Sienna Princess, who shares the same middle name as Amora. Ciara also has another son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future from their former relationship.