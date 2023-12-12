Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-12-2023]

Published on December 12, 2023

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Tricie Treats & Things

Business Description: “Just a Girl Who Loves to Bake from the Heart.”

Business Website: FB: Tricie Treats and Things

Beautiful Healthy Hair

Business Description: “In our chairs, you will have Beautiful Health Hair! Contact us for all your healthy hair desires.”

Business Website: IG: @Beautiful.HealthyHair

KingRich Virgin Hair and Beauty

Business Description: “DMV’s #1 Choice for Raw and Virgin Hair with up to 50 inches on hand daily!”

Business Website: IG: @kingrichvirginhairandbeauty

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-12-2023]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

