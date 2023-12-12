We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Tricie Treats & Things
Business Description: “Just a Girl Who Loves to Bake from the Heart.”
Business Website: FB: Tricie Treats and Things
Beautiful Healthy Hair
Business Description: “In our chairs, you will have Beautiful Health Hair! Contact us for all your healthy hair desires.”
Business Website: IG: @Beautiful.HealthyHair
KingRich Virgin Hair and Beauty
Business Description: “DMV’s #1 Choice for Raw and Virgin Hair with up to 50 inches on hand daily!”
Business Website: IG: @kingrichvirginhairandbeauty
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-12-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled
-
Holiday Cash! Here's How You Could Be Our $3,000 Grand Prize Winner This Holiday Season!
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Angela Simmons Looks Like Money On Stage With Yo Gotti During A D.C. Stop Of The ‘Gangsta Art Tour’