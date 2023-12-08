Need Plans To Ring In 2024? Baltimore Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebration Has Just Been Announced!

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor will be lit up once again on New Year’s Eve.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Friday that this year’s celebration will include a drone show choreographed by Image Engineering, headquartered in Curtis Bay.
The drone show will be paired with the fireworks at midnight and Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the countdown.
Before the fireworks show, there will be music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre starting at 8:00 p.m.
In addition. there are several family-friendly options open for visitors to the Inner Harbor to enjoy including leading up to the countdown.
The National Aquarium will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The American Visionary Arts Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Port Discovery will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will host its annual noontime New Year event for children. The Maryland Science Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve December 31st and New Year’s Day.
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will also have extended hours until midnight on New Year’s Eve.
