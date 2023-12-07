50 Cent Faces a $1 Billion Lawsuit from “Real-Life Ghost”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a surprising turn of events, 50 Cent, the creative force behind the renowned TV series “Power,” is facing a $1 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit is brought on by Cory Holland Sr., an alleged former drug kingpin better known by his street name “Ghost.” As reported by AllHipHop, Holland claims that the show extensively draws from his life without his consent. He maintains that the show’s plot originated from a variety of recordings he made almost 16 years ago, with the intention of discouraging youth from embracing a life of crime. Alleging that, over 100 scenes closely resemble his real-life experiences.

“This is about the actual theft of my life and the damages that it has done as well the profits that the defendants have made from the stealing and telling my life story without my consent.” -Holland

The fillings state that the show has led to scrutiny from law enforcement, including a raid on his home, charges of mental anguish, emotional distress, theft of identity, and defamation.

In documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent is pushing to have the entire case thrown out, arguing that Holland waited too long to file an assault claim against him.

