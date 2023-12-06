Alicia Keys is Coming to Broadway Spring 2024

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

13 years in the making, Alicia Keys is finally ready to debut her life-based musical on the Broadway stage.

Entitled Hell’s Kitchen, the singer’s musical is currently playing at Public Theater through January 14 and will then move to the Shubert Theater on Broadway starting March 28. It’s opening day is scheduled for April 20.

Alicia Keys released a statement about the musical saying, “I’ve been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC. Hell’s Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it’s not a biographical story. It’s a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?”

The singer also reveals that the musical includes new original music, along with some of her classics rearranged and reinterpreted.

The Broadway cast for Hell’s Kitchen has yet to be announced and it’s unclear if Alicia Keys will star in it.