Winter Fest 2023: ScarLip Got A Special Surprise Backstage After Hitting The Winter Fest Stage!

New York, stand up!
ScarLip is in Baltimore for Winter Fest 2023 and she’s bringing everything we love about NYC to our city.
Known for her hit singles, “This Is New York” and “No Statements,” the rapper is catching up with us backstage before taking the stage!
After she hit the stage at Winter Fest, she caught up with us backstage and shared that which artist she got inspiration from, a possible “No Statements” remix plus 92Q and Epic Records had a big birthday surprise for her backstage. Watch the full interview to see how it all went down!
Check out her full interview below:
