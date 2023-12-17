Winter Fest 2023: TeeJay Takes Us To Jamaica At Winter Fest & Shares What To Expect From Him In 2024

TeeJay is in Baltimore for 92Q’s Winter Fest 2023 and he’s bringing the heart of Jamaica on stage with him.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
For those who may not know, The Dancehall artist is from Kingston and is best known for his single “Uptop Boss.” His recent single “Drift,” also went viral!
Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android!
Before he hit the stage at Winter Fest, he caught up with us backstage and shared that his new album will have a lot of underground Jamaican artists, why we all must take a visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica plus so much more!
CHECK OUT HIS FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
TAKE ME BACK TO THE WINTER FEST HOMEPAGE
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals
-
Holiday Cash! Here's How You Could Be Our $3,000 Grand Prize Winner This Holiday Season!
-
FLASH SALE! 24 HOURS ONLY: GET WINTER FEST TICKETS FOR JUST $92!!