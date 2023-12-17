92Q Winter Fest Landing Page | iOne Local | 2023-10-06
Winter Fest

Winter Fest 2023: TeeJay Takes Us To Jamaica At Winter Fest & Shares What To Expect From Him In 2024

Published on December 17, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
TeeJay Winter Fest Interview

Source: BreAnna Holmes / @VidsbyBre

TeeJay is in Baltimore for 92Q’s Winter Fest 2023 and he’s bringing the heart of Jamaica on stage with him.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

For those who may not know, The Dancehall artist is from Kingston and is best known for his single “Uptop Boss.” His recent single “Drift,” also went viral!

Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android! 

Related Stories

Before he hit the stage at Winter Fest, he caught up with us backstage and shared that his new album will have a lot of underground Jamaican artists, why we all must take a visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica plus so much more!

CHECK OUT HIS FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

TAKE ME BACK TO THE WINTER FEST HOMEPAGE

More from 92 Q
Close