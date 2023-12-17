Winter Fest 2023: KenThanMan Gives Us Peek Into Her Upcoming Album + More!

KenTheMan is in Baltimore for Winter Fest 2023 and before she kills the stage, she’s spilling some tea with us.
The Houston Native rose to popularity after her song “Not My N*gga” went viral on TikTok. With over eight million views on Youtube, KenTheMan is showing us that she’s here to stay.
After hitting the the Winter Fest 2023 stage, she shared with us that she still gets nervous every time she performs, she’s so honored by all the women and men who relate to her music and so much more!
CHECK OUT HER FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
