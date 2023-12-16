92Q Winter Fest Landing Page | iOne Local | 2023-10-06
Winter Fest

Winter Fest 2023: Lola Brooke Talks What’s Next In 2024 For Her In The Rap Game

Published on December 16, 2023

Lola Brooke Winter Fest Interview

Source: BreAnna Holmes / @VidsbyBre

It’s going down at 92Q’s Winter Fest 2023 and Lola Brooke is catching up with us backstage!

The New York native is known for her breakout single “Don’t Play With It,” but she’s making a huge impact on the female rap game.

Before hitting the 92Q’s Winter Fest stage, Lola shared that 2024 is going to be even bigger than this year, the process of creating her debut album “Dennis Daughter” plus so much more!

CHECK OUT HER FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

