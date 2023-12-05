Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Split After 12 Years

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary football star and coach, Deion Sanders, has officially split from his fiancée, TV and film producer, Tracey Edmonds.

The ex-couple were together for 12 years and started dating in 2012. In 2019, the two took their relationship to the next step and got engaged.

Tracey posted on Instagram to announce the break up saying:

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

She later turned off the comments and deleted the post, but before she did, Deion reportedly responded to his ex-lover.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and the laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”