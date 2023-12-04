Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Attend Mediation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson seem to be trying to work out their issues outside of the court room and have started mediation sessions.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, December 5, for a judge to rule on the restraining order Keke filed against Darius, as well as settle on a custody agreement for their baby son, Leo. However, the ex-couple asked the judge to postpone their court date as they complete mediation.

The joint filing says, “[The parties] are concurrently filing a Stipulation and Order to continue The Court’s Order to Participate in Mediation currently set for November 29, 2023, and Petitioner’s Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which is currently set for December 5, 2023, to allow the parties time to attend mediation.”

Keke was recently awarded temporary sole custody of Leo after accusing Darius of physical and verbal abuse. According to a close source, this week’s court date has been rescheduled for January.