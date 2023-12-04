Jeezy’s Reps Deny Jeannie Mai’s Cheating Allegations

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like things are getting a little messy between rapper Jeezy and his soon-to-be ex-wife and TV personality, Jeannie Mai.

According to Radar Online, the exes have been going back and forth in court motions and the latest includes Jeannie Mai accusing Jeezy of cheating on her during their two-year and half relationship. The two reportedly have a prenuptial agreement stating that in the event one of them cheats, he or she will owe the other a significant financial payout.

“Wife shows the Court that the parties entered into a Prenuptial Agreement on March 26, 2021. In the event the Court enforces the terms of said Prenuptial Agreement, Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

Additionally, Jeannie Mai’s court motion explains that she “reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

Reps for Jeezy are denying Jeannie Mai’s cheating accusations and released a statement saying, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

Jeezy requested joint physical custody of the daughter he shares with Jeannie Mai back in October, claiming that the TV personality had been inconsistent in the time allotted for him to see his child and was acting as a “gatekeeper” over his parental rights.

Jeezy’s legal team will reportedly take legal action against Jeannie Mai in response to these latest allegations, although the details of such action are unclear at this time.