We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Purple Dreams Wellness LLC

Business Description: “Relax and let us come to you and take care of all your laboratory needs.”

Business Website: https://www.purplesticks.com

The Taylor Law Firm

Business Description: “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.”

Business Website: https://thetaylorlawfirms.com

Comfort of IrmaLou Catering Services

Business Description: “Where food is our love language.”

Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/comfortof_irmalou/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-21-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com