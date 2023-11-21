We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Purple Dreams Wellness LLC
Business Description: “Relax and let us come to you and take care of all your laboratory needs.”
Business Website: https://www.purplesticks.com
The Taylor Law Firm
Business Description: “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.”
Business Website: https://thetaylorlawfirms.com
Comfort of IrmaLou Catering Services
Business Description: “Where food is our love language.”
Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/comfortof_irmalou/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-21-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
