Listen Live
Local

Second person arrested in Morgan State University shooting

Published on November 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Suspects Wanted In Shooting At Morgan State University That Left 5 People Injured

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore Police / Baltimore Police

A second arrest has been made in connection with the October shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded and interrupted homecoming festivities.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested 18-year-old Jovan Terrell Williams, who also goes by the name “Chewy,” and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Second person arrested in Morgan State University shooting

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close