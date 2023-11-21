92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A second arrest has been made in connection with the October shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded and interrupted homecoming festivities.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested 18-year-old Jovan Terrell Williams, who also goes by the name “Chewy,” and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Second person arrested in Morgan State University shooting