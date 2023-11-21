R. Kelly Sues Tasha K and Federal Workers for Leaking Information

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly and his legal team are suing the United States Prison Bureau (BOP) for allegedly leaking calls, emails, visit logs, and other private information to YouTube gossip blogger, Tasha K.

In a complaint filed in the courts on Monday, November 13, the singer and his lawyers claim that an unnamed Prison Bureau agent illegally accessed private prison records through the prison’s internal data syswtem, including phones calls between R. Kelly and his girlfriend, as well as his lawyers. They also allege that this agent sold this information to Tasha K., who then broadcasted it to more than one million followers. Tasha K is named as another defendant in R. Kelly’s lawsuit and was recently sued by Cardi B. for slander and libel for more than $3.9 million.

R. Kelly’s legal team says BOP conducted an internal investigation into the agent, but “there has been a cover-up of the rampant BOP misconduct that is ongoing.” No disciplinary nor legal action has been taken against the unnamed agent as a result of the investigation.

In January, the disgraced singer accused Tasha K of tampering with a witness in his child pornography case, which he says turned the witness against him.

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence in a North Carolina prison after being convicted last year of several child pornography and sex trafficking charges in New York and Chicago.