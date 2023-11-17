Drake Disses Kanye West, Pusha T & Joe Budden On “Scary Hours 3”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Drake fans either went to bed or woke up to a whole lot of disses from Mr. OVO! Drizzy released the third installment of his EP series, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, and he took that time for a quick dragging session aimed towards Kanye West, Pusha T and Joe Budden. Drizzy addressed his fake friendship with Kanye West, dragged Joe Budden for his criticism of For All The Dogs and came at Pusha again (although Pusha said he had no interest in going back and forth). Check out the songs below,