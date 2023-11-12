92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to serving LEWKS, the beautiful Savannah James never misses!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three attended the annual Baby2Baby gala and did not disappoint. She served face, body, and style and gave us us hair goals in a look that was everything. For her stylish look, the beaut rocked a stunning black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-length gown was paired with black heels and a pair of black sheer gloves.

Savannah rocked a glammed beat that showed off her natural beauty with golden brown and blond hair that exuded style and grace. The look featured soft curls and a side part to frame the sides of her face. To top the look off, she accessorized the gown with small stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Check out the look below.

An Instagram Slay

Mrs. James also shared her look on Instagram in a photo dump which included a photo of her entire ensemble and a time-lapse video of her prepping for the evening.

“11/11 @ 6:35p Had an amazing night at the @baby2baby Gala! Great night for a great cause Thank you @dolcegabbana! 11/11 @ 11:27p ,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Savannah’s followers were sent into a frenzy by the stunning post! Many were sure to leave a few comments underneath the photo such as “How can we Vote Savannah Woman of the year?! ,” and “Mrs James whew my goodness .” Others asked for the beauty’s skincare routine, writing, “drop the skincare routine ” to get the beauty to disclose her secrets. Whenever she decides to give us a skin care tutorial, we’ll be ready for it! But in the meantime, we’ll just keep admiring her impeccable style and fashion! Don’t miss… Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress

Savannah James Gives Us Glam In Dolce & Gabbana was originally published on hellobeautiful.com