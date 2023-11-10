Nicki Minaj Reveals Struggle with Percocet Addiction

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In a new interview with Vogue, Nicki Minaj is getting up and close and personal, maybe more than she ever has before in her career.

Answering 73 questions about her career and personal life, Nicki Minaj invites viewers into her recording studio in Malibu, California where all the magic happens. The Grammy-nominated artist opens up about her addiction to percocet pills, after being prescribed the medicine for intense period cramps. Nicki claims that she didn’t know the drug was addictive until she found herself taking it even when she didn’t need it.

The rapper said, “No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive. Luckily I was able to ground myself. But—once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”

Nicki also dished on experiencing anxiety due to being a mother and an artist at the same time and admitted that her pregnancy caused a bit of turbulence in her marriage to ex-con Kenneth Petty.

The superstar explained, “I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us…Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.”

Check out the full interview below:

Dubbed by her engineer as “a greatest hits album, but all the songs are new,” Nicki’s fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, is slated for release on her birthday, December 8.