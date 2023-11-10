Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, actress and singer Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, as well as for sole legal and physical custody of the former couple’s son.

Keke is accusing Darius of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her multiple times and makes the claim that he has also been “unhinged” and “volatile” towards their 8-month old son, Leodis.

Court documents obtained by several media outlets, including Page Six and US Weekly, allege that Keke made a written statement against the ex-fitness trainer and handed over video evidence of the abuse to the authorities. In still images that surfaced on the internet, Keke and Darius can be seen engaging in what looks like a violent physical altercation on two separate occasions.

As previously reported, the ex-couple’s relationship started spiraling in the public eye after a video went viral of Keke in a sheer dress being serenaded by R&B legend, Usher. Darius spoke out negatively on X [formerly known as Twitter] about the mom’s outfit, and the two reportedly split in October.

Darius’ brother, actor Sarunas Jackson, posted a now deleted tweet seemingly in response to the news of Keke’s court filings saying, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life.. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

In repsonse, Keke’s mother posted a video accusing both Darius and Sarunas of abusing women.

Keke has yet to make any public statements about the situation.