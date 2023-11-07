Surgeons Are Warning Against Tik Tok Beauty Trend

The latest TikTok beauty trend has plastic surgeons worried! So a few Tik Tok users are hitting themselves in the face with a blunt object to cause fractures in their face, all in hope of getting the perfect jawline or “better” features. This trend is called “bone smashing” a plastic and reconstructive surgeon from LifeBridge Health, said there is a false belief behind the controversial trend that when bones heal, they grow stronger. So if you’re on Tik Tok trying to reconstruct your face on your own at home don’t do it! Doctors say the practice could lead to serious injury or irreversible damage.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]