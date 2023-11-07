Listen Live
Surgeons Are Warning Against Tik Tok Beauty Trend

Published on November 7, 2023

The latest TikTok beauty trend has plastic surgeons worried! So a few Tik Tok users are  hitting themselves in the face with a blunt object to cause fractures in their face, all in hope of getting the  perfect jawline or “better” features. This trend is called “bone smashing” a plastic and reconstructive surgeon from LifeBridge Health, said there is a false belief behind the controversial trend that when bones heal, they grow stronger. So if you’re on Tik Tok trying to reconstruct your face on your own at home don’t do it! Doctors say the practice could lead to serious injury or irreversible damage. 

