New Edition Announces 2024 Vegas Residency

Get ready for another Vegas residency! The Grammy nominated R&B group New Edition announced Monday they officially have locked in a Las Vegas residency, that will kick off Feb. 28th. Get ready for Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, and Ricky Bell. Tickets go on sale Friday Nov. 10th!
