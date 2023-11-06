Tyson Dino Nuggets Recalled After Reports Of Metal Pieces

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Parents come get in the chat real quick, your child’s favorite dinosaur chicken nuggets have been recalled! Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of their dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets after multiple reports of consumers finding pieces of metal in the product.

In a press release the company said,

Tyson® Brand is voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken “Fun Nuggets.” This includes Tyson® Brand fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” sold to retailers in 29-ounce packages. No other Tyson® brand products are affected.

A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product.

The product was produced at one location on September 5, 2023. Impacted products bear the product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10, establishment code P7211, with a best if used by date of September 4, 2024. Product cases may be identified by code 048153-6910, 10000048153.