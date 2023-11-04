Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Baby Barker-Kardashian is here! Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy this past June and sources say he has made his debut. This is absolutely a breath of fresh ears for the new parents and fans following the “medical emergency” Kourtney underwent after having an urgent fetal surgery.

In an IG post weeks before the birth Kourtney described the medical emergency saying,

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she shared. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

congrats to the parents!