Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Caughte Her Ex Cheating In ‘Cobra’ Lyrics

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is spitting that venom in her vulnerable new track “Cobra.” The H-Town hottie opens up about suffering through depression, being cheated on in her own bed, and dealing with anxiety that often forces her to cancel plans in the “Cobra” lyrics.

Megan, Pardi, and “Cobra” are all trending as fans break down the lyrics that allude to her catching her ex-boyfriend of two years, Pardi, getting oral sex in the bed she sleeps in.

“Cobra” Lyrics

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping,” she raps over the Bankroll Got It-produced beat. Fans have immediately taken to social media to call out Pardi for not standing on business.

Megan also goes into depth about her depression, opening up about how much she misses her parents and rapping, “At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin’/ Probably why I always end up drinkin’/ Yes, I’m very depressed/ How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?”

Megan has been dealing with public scrutiny all her career but it was especially heightened during Tory Lanez criminal trial for shooting the Roc Nation artist during a drunken evening in 2020. Megan and artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine were an item leading up to the trial, but fans quickly noticed the two suddenly stopped following each other on social media when details about her former relationship with Lanez began to be exposed.

The “Cobra” rapper took some time out of the spotlight to focus on herself and returned looking refreshed under a healthier lifestyle.

“Cobra” is the first single off of Megan’s independent music and entertainment entity Hot Girl Productions, Billboard reports. In an InstagramLive, Megan revealed she funded her entire album.

“This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off … Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she explained. “We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf—ing Hot Girl Productions! The next s— y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Meg is definitely doing it big with “Cobra.” The visuals have also garnered a polarizing reaction with fans praising the production and some calling it her Illuminati rebirth. Either way, “Cobra” lyrics, despite their dark and heavy theme, are a breakaway from her sex-laced stanzas proving she’s a dynamic artist who we expect to last long in this game.

She recently starred in a mental health campaign.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion’s Tim Burton-Themed Hottieween Party Was A Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Owns Spooky Season In Her Latest Instagram Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Caughte Her Ex Cheating In ‘Cobra’ Lyrics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com