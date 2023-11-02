Keefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder Case

After a ton of delays Duane “Keefe D” Davis has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Tupac Shakur. After learning Keefe D couldn’t afford a lawyer and was appointed a public defender, both appeared in court Thursday. While many people say he wasn’t the actual shooter, he has been seen talking about Tupac’s murder that could possible link him in court. There’s was an interview where he claimed that he gave his nephew Orlando Anderson the murder weapon that killed Pac.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]