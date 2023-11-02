Listen Live
Keefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder Case

Published on November 2, 2023

After a ton of delays Duane “Keefe D” Davis has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Tupac Shakur. After learning Keefe D couldn’t afford a lawyer and was appointed a public defender, both appeared in court Thursday. While many people say he wasn’t the actual shooter, he has been seen talking about Tupac’s murder that could possible link him in court. There’s was an interview where he claimed that he gave his nephew Orlando Anderson the murder weapon that killed Pac.

