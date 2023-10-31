92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Their musical history goes back a decade and then some with street classics like “Ima Boss,” “So Sophisticated,” “Work” and “Everyday,” just to name a few. Now, Meek Mill and the bawse Rick Ross are coming together officially for a collaborative album set to arrive in just over a week.

Titled Too Good To Be True, let’s just say this new offering from Maybach Music is the perfect project to help usher us all into Hip-Hop History Month.

We got both fellas to stop by Posted On The Corner, and it proved to be an interesting conversation as DJ Misses and Incognito chopped it up to get more information on upcoming tour plans, future business moves and a few rapid fire questions as per usual.

Watch Meek Mill and Rick Ross below via Posted On The Corner, and expect Too Good To Be True to arrive on November 10, 2023:

The post Rick Ross And Meek Mill Discuss ‘Too Good To Be True’ Collab LP, Touring And Future Business appeared first on Black America Web.

