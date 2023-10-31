Kodak Black Ask Tiffany Haddish To Collab On Only Fans Video

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black was on Instagram Live and had a little bit of fun with actress Tiffany Haddish, that went a little left. Tiffany joined his livestream and it went from cracking jokes, to Kodak asking Tiffany if she was interested in making an Only Fans video with him. Tiffany immediately shutdown the offer and said she is “too old” and she has Blockbuster movies (period). Check out the live below,