Kodak Black Ask Tiffany Haddish To Collab On Only Fans Video

Published on October 31, 2023

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Warner Media / Turner

Kodak Black was on Instagram Live and had a little bit of fun with actress Tiffany Haddish, that went a little left. Tiffany joined his livestream and it went from cracking jokes, to Kodak asking Tiffany if she was  interested in making an Only Fans video with him. Tiffany immediately shutdown the offer and said she is “too old” and she has Blockbuster movies (period). Check out the live below,

 

